Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,293,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,899,000 after buying an additional 146,686 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.34. 59,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,795. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $198.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

