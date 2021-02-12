Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 83,910 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,910 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of The Clorox worth $62,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.03. 14,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.16 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

