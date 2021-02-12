Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 70,735 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,735 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $93,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,162. The company has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.63 and a 200 day moving average of $163.73. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

