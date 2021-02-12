Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $79.10 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Humana worth $79,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,369. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.16 and its 200-day moving average is $409.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.