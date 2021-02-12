Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,650 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $103,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.08. 353,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,538,215. The company has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a PE ratio of 124.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

