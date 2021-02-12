Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,696 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $69,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.89. 1,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

