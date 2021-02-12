Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Insiders sold 139,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,548,020 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

