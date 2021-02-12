Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Down 60.0% in January

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the January 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LGIQ stock remained flat at $$7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 63,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Logiq had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 62.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Logiq will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech enablement solutions for mobile users. The provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to create and deploy native mobile applications for their businesses.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.