Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).
Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 37.07 ($0.48) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £26.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.46.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
See Also: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.