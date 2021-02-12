Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 38.67 ($0.51).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 37.07 ($0.48) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of £26.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.46.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

