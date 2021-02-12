Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 420 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WDIV opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $72.16.

