Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 167 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,757,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,705,000 after purchasing an additional 44,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,964,000 after purchasing an additional 284,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,970,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,743,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,722,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,456,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,908,000 after acquiring an additional 77,457 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

