Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 67.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 140,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

NYSE ABBV opened at $103.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

