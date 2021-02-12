Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases Shares of 4,132 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 23,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 105,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

