Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $2.45 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,814,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKH stock opened at $413.17 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.44 and a 12 month high of $413.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.77.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

