Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 4,972.2% in January

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, an increase of 4,972.2% from the January 14th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LVVV opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Livewire Ergogenics

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on acquiring and managing real estate properties to produce organic cannabinoid products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. It develops hand-crafted, organic cannabis products. The Company is based in Anaheim, California.

