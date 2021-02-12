Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €216.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €239.07 ($281.25).

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at €209.00 ($245.88) on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1 year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €212.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €208.20. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion and a PE ratio of 44.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.