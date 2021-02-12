Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given a €237.65 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €239.07 ($281.25).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €209.00 ($245.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a one year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €212.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €208.20.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

