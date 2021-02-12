Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $330.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Shares of LIN opened at $253.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.34. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

