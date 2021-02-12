Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 944,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.06 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

