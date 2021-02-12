Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLNW. Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $560.76 million, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $100,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,765 shares of company stock worth $554,022 over the last three months. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 77.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 171.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Limelight Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

