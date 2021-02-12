LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.73 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.73 million and $19,153.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.98 or 0.01113205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.05694608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,016,351,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,800,503 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.