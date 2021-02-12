Lightjump Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on February 17th (OTCMKTS:LJAQU)

Lightjump Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LJAQU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Lightjump Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Lightjump Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LJAQU opened at $10.45 on Friday. Lightjump Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

About Lightjump Acquisition

LightJump Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

