Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LTRPB traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 8.03.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

