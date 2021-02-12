Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle Sells 8,700,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.00 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

