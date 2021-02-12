Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on LILA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,071 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.3% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 368,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.