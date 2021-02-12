Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.43. 892,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,212. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth about $2,434,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,863,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

