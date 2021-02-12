LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 6.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 3,918,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,365,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $464.54 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

