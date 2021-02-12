LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 6.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 3,918,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,365,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LX shares. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in LexinFintech by 7,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
