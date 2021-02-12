Level01 Price Reaches $0.0299 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a market cap of $4.83 million and $15,973.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Level01 has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

