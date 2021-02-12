Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 14th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 58,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $26.78.
Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.
