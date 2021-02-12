Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LGRDY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,174. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. Legrand has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

