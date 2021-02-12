Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 815,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 520,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

