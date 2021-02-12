Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 815,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 520,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
Lee Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
