Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Up 7.9%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. 815,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 520,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
