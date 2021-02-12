Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Up 7.9%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. 815,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 520,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.04 million, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 43,254 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

