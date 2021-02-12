Lear Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Lear has decreased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years.

Shares of LEA opened at $160.18 on Friday. Lear has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

