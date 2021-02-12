Leagh Erin Turner Sells 5,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50.

On Monday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00.

CDAY stock opened at $95.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

