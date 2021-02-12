Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 258,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of LGI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 16,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

