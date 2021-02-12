Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,307. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $360.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.58 and a 200 day moving average of $325.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

