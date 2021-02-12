Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.42. 29,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,157. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

