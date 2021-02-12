Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,828. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

