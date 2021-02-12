Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 415.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

IYJ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.27. 59,221 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.