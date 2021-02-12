Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 473,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,444,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

