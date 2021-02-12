Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,135,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

