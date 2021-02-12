Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $2,093.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,843.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,672.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

