Latitude Advisors LLC Takes $927,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Novartis makes up 0.8% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.36. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.