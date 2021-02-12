Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

