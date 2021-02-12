Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $192,558,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,295,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,630,000 after acquiring an additional 644,354 shares in the last quarter.

BSV opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

