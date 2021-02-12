Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $378,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

