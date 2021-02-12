Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,942 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,653.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

