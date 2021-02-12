Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,568 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.26.

NYSE IQV opened at $192.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.