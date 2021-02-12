Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $128.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day moving average of $109.57. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

