Larry J. Magee Sells 9,000 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 617,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,900,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,348,000 after acquiring an additional 462,243 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 462,070 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the third quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,341,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 261,659 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

